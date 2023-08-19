Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $12,696,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $776,763,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

