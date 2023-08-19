Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $21.24 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,240,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after purchasing an additional 163,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.06. 1,118,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,840. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

