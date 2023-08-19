Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.24. 2,220,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,516. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.