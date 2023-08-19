Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 41,898 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 747.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 265.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 79.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 5,949,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,801. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.