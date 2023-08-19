Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 453 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $394,184,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 16,223,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

