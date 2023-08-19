Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,975 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,680,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 351,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 211,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,532. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.