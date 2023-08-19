Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 381,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,749. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

