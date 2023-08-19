Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $105.08. 1,430,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

