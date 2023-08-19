Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,008,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.82. 637,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,116. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

