Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 274,610 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 274,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,987. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

