Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $14.61 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 249,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,612,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,721. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

