Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $16.85 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CAT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,356. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average is $237.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

