Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $59.76 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $59,759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,376,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 225.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

