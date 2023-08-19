Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $16.19 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,520,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,221. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

