Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $18.11 Million Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 446,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,296. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

