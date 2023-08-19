Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $28.88 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 406,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $127.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

