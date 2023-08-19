Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 461,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 548,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,090. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

