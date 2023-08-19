Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $308,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $281.70. 1,682,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,785. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.