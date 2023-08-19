ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.79. 151,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 64,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REK. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.