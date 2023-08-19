ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.88. Approximately 93 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

