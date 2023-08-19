ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.83. 19,269,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.03.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

