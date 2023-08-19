Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

