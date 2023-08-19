Proton Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.68 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $732,107.23 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 19,947,495,961 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

