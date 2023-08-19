Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.55.

PRU opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

