QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Down 9.5%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.76) to GBX 457 ($5.80) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.45) to GBX 450 ($5.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.28%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

