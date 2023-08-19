Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,800 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $55.01 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.