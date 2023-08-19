Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

