Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $239,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,335. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

