Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $278,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

