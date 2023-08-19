Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $328,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $426.02 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

