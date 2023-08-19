Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $227,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $246,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,559 shares of company stock worth $3,804,651 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.