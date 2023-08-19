Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,025 shares of company stock worth $6,977,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $175.47 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

