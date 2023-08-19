Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 299.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 4.50. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

