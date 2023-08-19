Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,800 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,741,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 34.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.