Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 4,200 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 7,035.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.