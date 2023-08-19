Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 5,100 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

