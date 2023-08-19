QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Shares of QCOM opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $150.38.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

