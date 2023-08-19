Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $235.22 and approximately $23.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000042 USD and is up 35.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

