QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $172.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,906.89 or 1.00056879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002523 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117463 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $398.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

