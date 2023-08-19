R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 10,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $211,664.96.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 67,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,770. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 million, a P/E ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 696,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 7.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

