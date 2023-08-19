Radicle Reaches Market Cap of $67.89 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Radicle has a total market cap of $67.89 million and $4.24 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radicle

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

