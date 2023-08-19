Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Radware has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Radware’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

