Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after acquiring an additional 518,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $584,301,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rambus by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,177,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,080,000 after purchasing an additional 421,143 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

