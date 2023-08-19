Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,017,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 802,239 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

RRC stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.