Raymond James Lowers QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $110.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.17.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.4 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $92,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

