Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 3.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.