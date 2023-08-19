Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2023 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $200.00.
- 7/24/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $205.00.
- 7/17/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $215.00 to $205.00.
- 7/12/2023 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.
- 6/29/2023 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.30. 962,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.06. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,394 shares in the company, valued at $32,193,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,394 shares in the company, valued at $32,193,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 448 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total transaction of $70,555.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,759 shares of company stock worth $55,429,897. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
