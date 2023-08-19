REDW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,145 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.25. 35,347,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,445,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,309. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

