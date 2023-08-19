REDW Wealth LLC Buys 70 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.41. 2,042,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,411. The stock has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

