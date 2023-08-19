REDW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $401.09. 4,157,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

